Woman, 54, gives birth to twin boys after years of barrenness

A US-based Nigerian woman is over the moon after she welcomed her first babies following years of childlessness.

The 54-year-old fresh mother, identified as Bunmi Lawal Olugbodi, recently welcomed her first babies, a cute set of twin boys with her husband.

Makeup artist @maryshine_pro who announced the good news shared cute photos of the Nigerian lady and her hubby with the caption;

“Blessed New Mom @54years

Congratulations on the Arrival of your Cute set of Twins @bunmi2010 More of God’s Blessings

This God is so Beautiful and Awesome

Latest mommy in Town, Mommy of Boys. First Babies Ever”

