Wolves stun Spurs; Everton hold United

Raul Jimenez scored a superb winner as Wolves beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League and boost their hopes of earning a Champions League spot Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side trailed twice in north London before Jimenez latched on to Diogo Jota’s pass to finish with his left foot.

Spurs first led when Steven Bergwijn poked in and then from Serge Aurier’s curling effort before the break.

But Matt Doherty and Jota combined to bring Wolves level on both occasions.

Jota’s ball was fired home by Doherty after Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga failed to clear and then Jota tapped in from close range following Doherty’s low cross.

The win sends Wolves sixth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Everton and Manchester United shared a point in an entertaining and feisty 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The hosts had a dream start thanks to a calamitous error by United’s David de Gea, whose clearance cannoned straight into Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the net for his 15th goal of the season.

Nemanja Matic’s shot smacked against the Everton crossbar three minutes later, and United continued to threaten the Everton goal, eventually equalising after 31 minutes as Everton’s Jordan Pickford failed to stop Bruno Fernandes’ bouncing shot from 20 yards at his near post.

There was late drama at both ends in a thrilling encounter as both keepers redeemed themselves with fine saves and Calvert-Lewin had a late goal ruled out for offside as Sigurdsson lay in front of De Gea.

That led to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti confronting the referee and being shown a red card after the final whistle with boos ringing around Goodison Park.

United extended their unbeaten run to eight games and remain fifth, while Everton’s chances of reaching the Europa League were dealt a blow following Wolves’ win at Spurs.