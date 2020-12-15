Wolves stun Chelsea with late winner

Pedro Neto scored a scorching added-time winner as Wolves came from behind to earn a dramatic victory and stop Chelsea going top of the Premier League Tuesday night.

Daniel Podence – a candidate for man of the match – had levelled in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead with a crisp first time finish.

The Portugal forward danced through the Chelsea defence before wrong-footing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a shot that deflected in off Reece James.

Neto was denied a late penalty for the hosts after referee Stuart Attwell reviewed his original decision on the pitch-side monitor and judged the Wolves forward was not fouled by Reece James.

But the 20-year-old broke away in the 95th minute and fired a low strike into the far corner beyond the despairing dive of Mendy to earn Wolves only their second win in six games.

It is a second successive defeat for Frank Lampard’s men after they were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday, as they again missed an opportunity to go top of the table.

Manchester City are in action later tonight against West Brom.

