Wolves maul sorry Everton

Wolves revived their Champions League hopes with a superb 3-0 home victory over Everton on Sunday.

Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from the impressive Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go.

Raul Jimenez scored the first from the penalty spot in first-half injury time following a clumsy Lucas Digne foul on Daniel Podence.

Leander Dendoncker headed in the second just a minute after the restart before Jota lashed in from just inside the box to put the game beyond the visitors.

Everton committed so much of their efforts to keeping the home side at bay and as a result offered little at the other end of the pitch.

The victory moves Wolves back up to sixth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in fifth – a position that could be good enough to earn a place in Europe’s top club competition next season.

Everton meanwhile remain 11th on the log and can’t qualify for the Europa League for 2020-21.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

