Wolves fight back to beat 10-man City

Manchester City’s faint hopes of retaining the Premier League title were left in tatters as they blew a two-goal lead and had Ederson sent off in a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Wolves on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s side recovered from Ederson’s 12th minute dismissal to take control thanks to Raheem Sterling’s double either side of halftime – the forts from a spot-kick.

But City’s fatigued stars were unable to go the distance as Adama Traore’s goal started a thrilling Wolves fightback.

Raul Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Matt Doherty hit the winner to send Molineux wild in the 89th minute.

Third placed City trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 14 points and, Jurgen Klopp’s red-hot team have a game in hand, making it hard to imagine the champions getting their hands on the trophy for a third successive season.

Wolves, flying high in fifth place, have contributed to City’s downfall more than most and, after winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, they celebrated a top-flight double over the Manchester club for the first time since 1960-61.

It was a bitter night for Guardiola, whose team have lost five league games this season after being beaten just four times in the whole of last term.