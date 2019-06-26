Soyinka

Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Son, Olaokun, Addresses Flight Incident

ukamaka

Olaokun Soyinka has taken to his Twitter to address the ongoing flight drama involving his father, Prof. Wole Soyinka, which was brought to social media by businessman Tonye Cole.

Recall that Cole called out an unnamed man who he said disrespected the Nobel Laureate for refusing to give up his window seat. The story has since stirred heated conversations on social media, with many people accusing Prof. Soyinka of attempting to take what didn’t belong to him.

Which is why Olaokun Soyinka has shared a statement, in which he set the records straight about his father’s history, our respect culture, and why it is so wrong to criticise the octogenarian who apparently did nothing wrong.

Read his statement below:

