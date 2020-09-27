Wole Ojo Shades Uti and Others Following Ozo’s Antic During BBN Party

Well, looks like Wole Ojo is not mincing words as he has directed epic shade towards Uti Nwachukwu and other supporters of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozomena.

The actor took offence after many celebrities took to social media to celebrate Ozo’s relentless pursuit of Nengi despite her persistent refusal, after his eviction from the house. Most supporters of the former BBN housemate had tagged other men who didn’t express ‘love’ like him cowards.

Following the little drama that went down at the final BBN Saturday night party for the lockdown season where Ozo ignored Nengi, Wole Ojo took to Instagram to revel, posting a picture text which stated,

“Hey idiot! Yes you! The one that called is (some men) “cowards/cowardly” for not loving like your “love ambassador”! Wawuuu! At last he’s awakened and now a coward like us too! For rejecting rubbish!”

Wole Ojo took to the caption to further buttress his point writing, “welcome to the “cowardly”! Sometimes it’s good to be a “coward”!

