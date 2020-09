Wizkid featured his three sons in his beautiful and heartwarming visuals for the hit song, Smile, featuring American singer, H.E.R.

His son Boluwatife, who he shares with Shola Ogudu, opens the colourful video. Next we meet his second son. Ayodeji Jnr., who he shares with Binta Diamond. Later, Wizkid is seen playing with his last baby, Zion, who he shares with Jada Pollock.

Other know faces who showed up for Wizkid in the video are Banky Wellington and Tunde Demuren.

Watch it below:

