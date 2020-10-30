Wizkid’s New Album “Made in Lagos” is Finally Here: Listen

Last night, Wizkid released his new album Made in Lagos.

The 14-track LP features contributions from Burna Boy, Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., and more.

Recall that the album was scheduled for release on October 15, but the singer postponed it due to the #EndSARS protest, which he actively partook in.

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” Wizkid said in a press release. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”

Listen to the album below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

