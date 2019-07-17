Wizkid’s Manager and Baby’s Mother Accuses Him of Domestic Violence

Jada Pollock has taken to her Instagram Story to announce the end of her relationship with Wizkid.

According to the London-based manager who also shares a son with the Nigerian singer, she was in an abusive relationship with him and can no longer cover over her bruises or even raise her son in such a toxic atmosphere.

“From today Ayo and I no longer work together. I’ve been in an abusive relationship him for years, covering up for him time and time again. And I’m tired,” she wrote.

She continued, “Wizkid continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover from the world including my friends and family. It often feels like we are at war in the same house.”

And she added that she can’t raise her son in that ‘unhealthy environment.”

Pollock and Wizkid welcomed their son, Zion, in November 2017.

The singer had yet to address this as at press time.