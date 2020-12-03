Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” Album Makes The Guardian UK’s Top 50 Albums of 2020

Wizkid’s album, Made in Lagos, continues to get all the recognition it deserves.

The project has been listed by The Guardian UK as one of the Top 50 Best Albums of 2020. Plus, it is the only album by an African that made the list.

Nigerian pop continued to establish itself more firmly on the international stage in 2020 with successful albums by Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tems, and more. The best of them all was this lilting, versatile record by Wizkid. Guest stars from across the Black Atlantic – Skepta and Ella Mai from the UK, HER from the US, Damian Marley, and Projexx from Jamaica – create the sense of a diasporic dialogue, where reggae, dancehall, rap, and Afro-swing seamlessly and sensually intertwine.

