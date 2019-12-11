Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ is no 1 on Google’s most searched songs of 2019

Naija pop superstar Wizkid is top dog again as popular search engine, Google, has revealed the most searched songs of 2019 with his single ‘Joro’ ranking first on the Nigerian internet space.

Google’s top 10 songs that dominated the searches for 2019 also has Billionaire’ by Teni; Burna Boy’s ‘Dangote’ and Davido’s ‘Risky’ featuring prominently.

Check out the top 10 below…

Most searched Songs

1) Joro

2) Dangote by Burna Boy

3) Brown Skin Girl

4) Woske

5) Pawon

6) Risky by Davido

7) Billionaire by Teni

8) Oil and Gas by Olamide

9) Uyo Meyo

10) Blow my mind

The search engine also released a list of the most searched song lyrics this year.

Most-searched song lyrics…

1) Brown Skin Girl lyrics

2) Uyo Meyo lyrics

3) Blow My Mind lyrics

4) Naira Marley Soapy lyrics

5) Davido Risky lyrics

6) Am I a yahoo boy lyrics

7) One Ticket lyrics

8) XXXtentacion Moonlight lyrics

9) Dumebi Lyrics

10) Teni Billionaire lyrics