Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun is super proud of his dad and has hailed him as the greatest of all time.

The mini-Balogun whom Wizkid fathered with fashion designer, Shola Ogudu, took to his Instagram page to brag about his dad after his YouTube show on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Boluwatife wrote;

“This is exactly how I feel knowing my daddy is the Greatest of all Time. Love you dad, love you more than you can imagine. Cheers to more greatness”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook