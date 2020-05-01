Wizkid’s babymama set to become a porn star

Shola Ogudu, the first baby mama of Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has some rather stunning news for her fans on social media.

Okay, she’s not hooking up with Wizkid for a fling (they probably still do). Her big news has to do with a career path after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The mother of one has revealed that she intends to be a porn star after this pandemic passes.

Yes, Ms Ogudu is on the verge of pursuing a career in the adult industry after the “whole quarantine self-isolating pandemic”.

Shola who is the mother of Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, also said she has been receiving lessons and tutorials about the profession.

Her post on Twitter also came with warning, saying: “Pornhub is not even ready for her skills.”

She wrote:

“After this whole quarantine self isolating pandemic BS is over.. I’m becoming a porn star.. New profession alert!!! Cos bruhhh the lessons/tutorials I’ve been receiving ehn oh Lordy lord!!!

“Y’all tell pornhub they ain’t ready for my skills”

Check out a screenshot of the post below…

