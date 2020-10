Wizkid is finally set to drop his much anticipated album, ‘Made I’m Lagos’, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The singer who was at the forefront of the #EndSARS protests both online and offline in faraway London where he is at the moment, revealed the album will drop tonight at 11:11pm Nigerian time.

Wizkid captioned the post of the announcement;

“MadeInLagos!! Tonight!! 11:11pm Naija time!! #droptheniajaflag if you ready!!”

