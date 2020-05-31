Wizkid Speaks Against Police Brutality All Over the World: “God Save Us”

Wizkid has spoken up amid the protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States, and he notes that Nigeria is battling a similar issue.

“Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians,” he wrote, adding, “No man fit sort this matter. God save us.”

This comes a day after Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. All over the United States, people have taken to the street, protesting demanding for justice and bringing attention to the insidious racial discrimination in the US.

See his tweet below:

Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) May 30, 2020

