Wizkid Speaks Against Police Brutality All Over the World: “God Save Us”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Wizkid Speaks Against Police Brutality All Over the World: “God Save Us”

Wizkid has spoken up amid the protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States, and he notes that Nigeria is battling a similar issue.

“Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians,” he wrote, adding, “No man fit sort this matter. God save us.”

This comes a day after Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. All over the United States, people have taken to the street, protesting demanding for justice and bringing attention to the insidious racial discrimination in the US.

See his tweet below:

Related Posts

New Mum, Mariam Bakre Writes Loving Note to Her Daughter, Faizah

May 31, 2020

Regina Daniels Flaunts Bare Bump in the Wake of Pregnancy Announcement

May 31, 2020

Chrissy Teigen Donates $200k to Bail Protestors in the US

May 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply