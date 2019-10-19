Wizkid Shuts Down the 02 Arena in London: Catch Some of the Details!

Wizkid returned to the 02 Arena in London and it, expectedly, was a sold-out event.

And some of the stars he brought to perform at the event include Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Burna Boy, and so many others.

Check out some of the videos from the event, as shared on social media.

Wizkid become the First African Artist to sell out 02 arena 20,000 Twice in 2 consecutive years Now he did it in grand style, mad tics price, mad concept. Everything abt this show is phenomenal 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️😭💣💣 I am proud of u boyy #starboyfestpic.twitter.com/dpoR8d6LJr — StarboyfestFanPage (@starboyfest1) October 19, 2019

Wizkid kukuma carried everyone to 02 oo !! Olamideeeee badooooo. I knew it 🔥🔥 where’s Davido ?? #starboyfest #wizkidreturntotheo2 pic.twitter.com/rdVKPqHjmG — TolaBrown (@TolaBrown) October 19, 2019

Wizkid and Tiwa currently performing at #headies2019 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzH2rb7MhO — OtUnBa SwEeTbOy 👑 (@_dr90210) October 19, 2019