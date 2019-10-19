Wizkid Shuts Down the 02 Arena in London: Catch Some of the Details!

Wizkid returned to the 02 Arena in London and it, expectedly, was a sold-out event.

And some of the stars he brought to perform at the event include Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Burna Boy, and so many others.

Check out some of the videos from the event, as shared on social media.

