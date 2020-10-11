Wizkid Shows Up at the #EndSARS Protest in London: Video

Wizkid joined Nigerians in London to call for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

And this comes days after he tackled President Buhari on Twitter, demanding the scrapping of the tactical unit. Now, SARS has been disbanded by the IGP of the Nigeria Police Force, and Wizkid announced this at the protest ground in London.

Watch him:

Shortly after the peaceful protest, the singer also took to his Twitter to congratulate the youths on the disbandment of SARS.

See his tweets:

