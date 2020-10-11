Wizkid Shows Up at the #EndSARS Protest in London: Video

Wizkid joined Nigerians in London to call for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

And this comes days after he tackled President Buhari on Twitter, demanding the scrapping of the tactical unit. Now, SARS has been disbanded by the IGP of the Nigeria Police Force, and Wizkid announced this at the protest ground in London.

Watch him:

Wizkid has spoken the king has spoken ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦅🦅🦅🦅. #EndSARS. Talk and do!! pic.twitter.com/MWVtHTAAtN — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) October 11, 2020

Shortly after the peaceful protest, the singer also took to his Twitter to congratulate the youths on the disbandment of SARS.

See his tweets:

This is not about me/You or any individual !! This is for us and the next generation to come! Love everybody! ❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 11, 2020

Now my people .. you see what our voices did…this is the beginning of a new Nigeria! Nigerian youths!! Know your rights and fight for it ! You deserve it. We all deserve it!! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 11, 2020

This is just the beginning!! We won our fight to #ENDSARS .. now Reform the Nigerian police!! #Endpolice brutality! We deserve good governance! #Endpolicebrutality — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 11, 2020

