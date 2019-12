Wizkid Says He’s Now a New Man: “Next year! I’m getting married!”

Wizkid triggered Nigerian Twitter last night.

The singer took to his page to share a stream of notes about his plans to drop one more album under the name ‘Wizkid’, why he has decided to get married, that he considers himself a new man.

Many of his fans assumed he was merely having fun on the app, but a large section took the tweets seriously and even went as far as suggesting that one of the tweets, in which the singer apologised to an unnamed ex, was addressing American singer Justine Skye, who briefly dated the Nigerian star months ago.

See the tweets below:

Next year! I’m getting married! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

Now just have to get my wives to be friends 🤦‍♂️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

I’m sorry I broke your heart baby ❤️ I hope you’re fine — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

I’m really tryna change my ways 😇 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

I’m a new man — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid . — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019