Wizkid Replies President Buhari’s P.A Dig at Him

Wizkid has returned to Twitter to reply President Muhammadu Buhari’s P.A, Lauretta Onochie for her jab at him.

The singer and father of three was earlier shaded by Onochie who called him crass and ignorant for calling out the President over his silence on the insistent killing and extortion of Nigerian youths by SARS.

Wizkid made it known that his reference to Buhari as an old man is no way incorrect since a 77-year-old cannot exactly be tagged as young.

He went further to blast Lauretta Onochie stating that despite being a woman and a mother her only contribution to the ongoing police/SARS conversation was to call him out.

Wizkid reiterated that being a father of three sons himself, “age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”.

lol a 77 year old man is not young ma.. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!! https://t.co/AtIFV7ETny — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

