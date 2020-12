The internet went wild after a video went viral of Davido and Burnaboy allegedly involved in a fist fight in Ghana.

Well, it looks like Star boy, Wizkid was allegedly present when the muscle show between the two went down and refused to be bothered or intervene.

A new video which has made its way online shows someone of the likeness of the ‘Smile’ crooner chilling in the background while the brouhaha went on

Here’s the video so you can see for yourself.

