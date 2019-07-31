Wizkid Makes Second Billboard Entry with Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid, has earned his second Billboard Hot entry with his feature on Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

‘Brown Skin Girl’ – already a hit among black women globally – features Wizkid, Saint Jhn, Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The Billboard Hot 100 rankings are based on sales, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

The song debuts at number 76 on the Hot 100 (dated Aug. 3), also earning seven-year-old Blue Ivy her first entry on the Hot 100.

It’s Wizkid’s second entry on the prestigious Hot 100 after Drake’s 2016 hit single, One Dance (featuring Wizkid and Kyla Reid) , made the list.

It continues a remarkable run for Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun, was the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show with his smash hit `Soco’ playing at the background.

Beyonce’s latest album based on ‘The Lion King’ features a smattering of other Nigerian artists including Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Yemi Alade.