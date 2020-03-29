Wizkid is Already Bored Amid Social Distancing: ‘Might Just Drop Music!”‘

Celebrity / Music

Wizkid, like every one of us, is struggling to stay positive during this time of near-global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer took to his Twitter moments ago to write about his state of mind. “Bored,” he yelled in exclamation point. And then he added that he might just go ahead to drop new music, something to cheer himself and everyone up.

Check out the post below:

And we are waiting for the music, Daddy Yo!

