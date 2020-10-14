Wizkid Has Postponed the Release of His “Made in Lagos” Album

Wizkid has revealed that his much-anticipated Made in Lagos album will no longer drop on October 15.

The singer said this to a fan on Twitter, who asked if he would still drop the album amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests that have spread across the nation and abroad.

“Not yet !! Mad times!!” said Wizkid in response, and this broke the hearts of many, some of whom reminded him that Fela Kuti dropped songs even in worse political situations in the country.

See the post below about the Made in Lagos release

And the responses:

