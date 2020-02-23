Wizkid is now an NAACP Image Award winner!

In case you missed it: the Nigerian superstar was nominated for a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award alongside Beyoncé for their collaborative single, “Brown Skin Girl” off “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

And last night, they won for the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration category.

Other stars who were also nominated for this category included Drake, Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, J Cole, and Miguel.

Check out the announcement below:

Wizkid has won an NAACP Image Award alongside Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration with "Brown Skin Girl." pic.twitter.com/PhvuBQsOpo — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 22, 2020