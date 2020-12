Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun has joined the PS5 gang!

The 9-year-old son of the number 1 Star boy father and fashion designer mother, took to his Instastory in Sunday night to share his Christmas gift from his father.

Capturing a clip of his newly acquired gadget, Boluwatife sent his thanks to Wizkid for the wonderful gesture. He wrote; “THANKS DAD”.

I’m sure a lot of grown men whish they could swap places with Boluwatife Balogun right now.

