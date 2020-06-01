Wizkid Gets Candid: “Buhari & Trump, The Same Person: Clueless!”

Wizkid has never been one to shy away from adding his voice to a political cause.

The singer has taken to his Twitter to slam the Nigerian President and the President of the United States, who he said are both clueless, with the latter only addicted to social media than the former.

“Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!” he said, and this comes one day after he tweeted that both Nigeria and the United States are battling the same police brutality.

“Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians,” he wrote, adding, “No man fit sort this matter. God save us.”

See his latest tweet below:

Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 1, 2020

