Wizkid frowns at publication which called him humble for eating pounded yam

Afro-pop singer, Wizkid, has fired back at a publication which called him ‘humble’ for eating pounded yam with his son, Zion.
The talented 29-year-old musician knocked the online news outfit in a post on Twitter Thursday.
The publication posted a video of the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer on Twitter having pounded yam and Okro soup with his two-year-old son, Zion, saying he was showing humility.
Bet they never saw his reaction coming as he replied the tweet with rather caustic words.
The Lagos-based singer wrote: “Humility? Lol, I eat pounded yam every day, you cows!”
Ouch! Felt that one.
Check out his tweet below…
Humility? Lol I eat pounded yam everyday u cows! 🤣 https://t.co/uaVNXleLrP
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 19, 2020