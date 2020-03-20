Wizkid frowns at publication which called him humble for eating pounded yam

Afro-pop singer, Wizkid, has fired back at a publication which called him ‘humble’ for eating pounded yam with his son, Zion.

The talented 29-year-old musician knocked the online news outfit in a post on Twitter Thursday.

The publication posted a video of the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer on Twitter having pounded yam and Okro soup with his two-year-old son, Zion, saying he was showing humility.

Bet they never saw his reaction coming as he replied the tweet with rather caustic words.

The Lagos-based singer wrote: “Humility? Lol, I eat pounded yam every day, you cows!”

Ouch! Felt that one.

Check out his tweet below…

