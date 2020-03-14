Wizkid Drags the Senate for Proposed Jail Term for Generator Sellers

Wizkid has some words for the members of the Nigerian Senate.

In case you missed it: a bill proposing prohibiting the importation, sale and use of generators in Nigeria passed the first reading in the Senate. This bill, which has now passed the first plenary reading, supposedly is to help curb environmental pollution.

Per Punch, the bill states the following:

“Any person who imports generating sets; or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years. […] All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country.”

This stirred heated conversation on social media, and one of those who have spoken up include Wizkid.

“Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first,” said the singer on Twitter, adding, “Misplaced priorities.”

See his tweets below:

Fucking dick heads! Give us 24hr electricity first https://t.co/E7SkjxwKWo — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 13, 2020

Misplaced priorities 🤦‍♂️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 13, 2020