Wizkid Celebrates His First Son, Boluwatife, on His 9th Birthday

Happy birthday to Boluwatife!

The first child of singer Wizkid has now turned 9, and the proud dad took to his Twitter to share the exciting news, with a caption in which he described the boy as his ‘first love’.

“My first love is 9! Wow! Boluwatife mi,” Wizkid tweeted.

And this has stirred mixed reactions, especially because of the singer’s fraught relationship with Boluwatife’s mom, Sola Ogudu, whom he had branded a “money hungry hoe.”

Hopefully, the adults have put away their differences for their beautiful boy.

See Wizkid’s tweet below:

