Wizkid Blasts Reekado Banks For Releasing Their New Music Admist Protest

Wizkid did not hold back as he blasted Reekado Banks for his insensitivity at such a time as this.

The Star Boy went on to scold the former Mavin Music signee, calling him fool after he took to Twitter to promote new music; a collaboration between himself Wizkid.

Wizkid not finding it funny asked Reekado to delete the tweet, disclosing his disbelief at his colleague for doing such at such a time as the #EndSARS campaign where youths are fighting for a better life.

Reekado tweeted;

“Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo “OMO OLOMO” midnight dropping fire. Still on the matter!!! #EndSWAT”. Wizkid replied,

“Delete this dude! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song! #endsars fool!

