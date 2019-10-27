Wizkid and Tiwa Savage Pack on the PDA at Their Paris Event

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have given their fans something new to talk about.

The duo headlined a concert last night in Paris, where they performed their hit songs and also put on a good show for the audience.

From the clips, Wizkid could be seen grabbing Tiwa’s behind, before they seemingly locked lips, and the audience went apeshit! Check out the exciting videos below:

