Wiz Khalifa Says His Son Sebastian Called Their Neighbour ‘Karen’ and He Loved it!

ukamaka

Even kids are tired of racist white women who have refused to let black people in the United States have peace.

Today, rapper Wiz Khalifa revealed that his seven years old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, called out their neighbour for being a bad community member.

While Khalifa didn’t share the details of what the said woman did, he however noted that she tried to ruin their July 4 celebrations.

“My son just called the neighbor Karen for tryin to shit down the party last night,” he tweeted, adding, “That’s awesome.”

