‘Withdraw Charges Against CJN Onnoghen and Apologise’ – Ekweremadu Tells FG

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has asked the Federal Government to withdraw the charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and also tender an apology to the nation’s judiciary.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a series of posts on Monday, described the charges as extremely dangerous for the nation’s democracy.

Ekweremadu emphasised the need to eschew every form of intimidation against other arms of government, to enable them to play their constitutional roles in the overall interest of the nation.

He said: “I consider the charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Justice Walter Onnoghen, as ill-advised and dangerous, especially after similar attempts at the leadership of the National Assembly failed.

“This is extremely dangerous for democracy and can only divide the country further as well as alienate us as a country very low in upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

“I advice the Attorney General of the Federation to immediately withdraw the charges and apologise to the judiciary. We certainly can’t travel this road”.

Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal was earlier today adjourned to January 22 following an error in the service of summons.

The CJN was absent at the hearing.