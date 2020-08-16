Witches, wizards condemn incessant bloodshed in Nigeria

In a rather outlandish development, witches and wizards in Nigeria have held a conference in which they condemn the unending bloodshed in the country.

A renowned traditionalist, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, was the host of the witches and wizards conference at his Araba Awo castle, said the incessant bloodshed was dangerous for the country’s development.

He admonished the Federal Government to quickly curb killings before the wrath of God would descend on the nation.

According to him, “The incessant killings in the north and ritual killings in the southern part of the country must be checked by government to avert damning consequences across the country.”

While advising traditional religious adherents to be knowledgeable about their religion to avoid conversion to borrowed ones, he urged them to be upright and righteous in their dealings with others to project and protect their image globally.

He said every human belonged to one heavenly association or the other, emphasising that identifying one’s group and appeasing them appropriately, would help individual’s journey to success on earth.

“The amount of bloodshed and ritual killing in Nigeria is worrisome. Government at all levels must put a stop to the menace before God unleashes his wrath on the nation.

“I urge you witches and wizards to live righteous life for which traditionalist are known for and also allow the ancestral religion reform your ways. This is the only means through which your image could be protected and projected globally,” he said.

In her remark, the State Coordinator of the association, Chief (Mrs) Oyelola Elebuibon, disclosed that the essence of the gathering was to show the world that wizardry was not evil as being projected by religion.

She added that if the forces inherent in it were properly harnessed, it could translate the technological space in the country for development.

