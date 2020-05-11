Witch doctor lays curse on Prophet Odumeje, reveals ‘source’ of his power [Video]

Controversial Anambra prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere popularly known as Odumeje is back in the new after a ritual to curse him was performed in Arondizuogu, Imo state by a native doctor.

This comes after the self-acclaimed prophet spoke against the late herbalist Pericoma and the people of Arondizuogu.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Arondizuogu natives can be seen sitting at the big shrine while the Native doctor performs rituals against Odumeje.

The native doctor called on all their gods to come out and fight Prophet Odumeje for condemning it.

He further accused prophet Odumeje of getting his power from India, adding that he cannot get his power from a foreign land and test in their own land.

The native doctor then went further to slaughter a fowl which he claimed had been invoked with the spirit of the prophet.

Odumeje, known also as Indaboski Bahose, in an earlier video is heard saying Pericoma’s children are of no use to the society and also that the People of Arondizuogu are very poor over their involvement in fetish practices.

Now they have come for him and the spiritual fireworks may yet begin.

Apparently, the drama never ends with Odumeje, who some have referred to as a religious comedian for his maverick style.

Fingers crossed on this fight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

