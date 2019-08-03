‘Wish My Mother was here to Witness it all’ – Akpeyi Reflects on Career, Family

Nigeria no 1 goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi still feels the impact and sacrifices his mother made towards the success of his football career.

Akpeyi was in goal for five out of seven matches for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the team won bronze.

The player took time to reflect on his past, particularly the death of his mother who sacrificed so much for his football career to flourish.

“It pains me so much that my mother is no longer alive to see me in full colours of the Super Eagles,” Akpeyi told The Guardian at the team’s Le Meridian hotel in Cairo.

“She made it possible for me to become the footballer I am today.”

Akpeyi, who currently plies his soccer trade with Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, fought his way into the senior national team during the era of late Stephen Keshi.

He was part of the Super Eagles team to the camp in Faro, Portugal in preparation for the South Africa 2013 African Nations Cup.

Painfully for the young lad, his name was dropped from the final list on the eve of the tournament.

The impact of Akpeyi’s last-minute removal from the squad to the Rainbow Nation was felt by virtually all members of his family, particularly his mother, Mrs. Caroline Aimakhu Akpeyi.

With a feeling of nostalgia, Akpeyi said: “My mother was a prayer warrior, and she laid the foundation for my football career,” Akpeyi recalled emotionally.

“I remember how my mother stood her ground when my father wanted to stop me from playing football at an early stage. She insisted on several occasions arguing with my dad to allow me to choose a career for myself. It is really unfortunate my mum couldn’t wait to reap from my football career.”

On Nigeria’ performance at the Afcon, the goalkeeper lashed out at football fans calling for Coach Gernot Rohr’s sack, saying those criticising the Franco-German don’t mean well for the nation’s football.

“Calling for Rohr’s sack, who do you think will be the messiah that other groups will not also call for his sack? Even those who have won trophies for Nigeria at a point had some other groups calling for their sack. Nobody will be good enough for Nigeria until we come together and stand for one interest.

“Generally, every sector in Nigeria is a race for personal interest and when you win, enjoy it for the time until another party reinforces and comes back for a fight. Your records don’t count for many Nigerians,” Akpeyi stated.