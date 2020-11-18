WISCAR 2020: Okonjo-Iweala announced as keynote speaker

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named the keynote speaker at the 2020 virtual annual leadership and mentoring conference hosted by WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers).

WISCAR a leading player in the Nigeria non-for-profit and women empowerment sector will hold the event themed: ‘The Future We Want’ on 28th of November 2020.

Speaking on the event’s expectations, the convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola stated “This year’s theme reaffirms the urgent need to redefine our futuristic expectations as a nation and as groups. We all must collectively chat the cause to the ‘Future We Want’ by proffering practical solutions and aligning with thoughtful insights that would propel Nigeria and Africa to a desired place.

“We are not promising an easy cause but as an organisation that has been championing the capacity building of professional women whilst bridging the gender gap for years, we assure all participants of an inspiring and insightful day. As part of our contribution to ameliorating the impact of COVID-19, WISCAR’s 2020 virtual Annual Leadership and Mentoring conference participation is free. As a team, we would collectively deliberate, discuss and proffer solutions to attaining a better Nigeria and an envisaged future for all”.

At least, 25 globally acclaimed speakers, policymakers, industry key players, and thought leaders, including the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General candidate, Okonjo-Iweala will grace the occasion.

Leading the panellist discussion are; Fred Swaniker – Founder African Leadership Academy, Monica Musonda – Founder /CEO JAVA Foods, Yewande Sadiku – CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, and Shola Akinlade – Co-Founder Paystack. The virtual event will be compered by a renowned communications consultant and the CEO of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed.

Other guests that will deliver goodwill messages during the event are; Zainab Ahmed – Hon. Minister Finance, Budget and planning, Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka – Executive Director, United Nations Women, Atedo Peterside CON – Founder and Chairman of ANAP Business Jets Limited, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede CON – Founder/ Chairman Africa Initiative for Governance, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Founder Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Centre for Leadership, and Amina Oyagbola – versatile Corporate Executive, mentor and WISCAR Founder.

