Wired’s 10 Best Artists of a Decade That Atomized Music

Wired has published its list of best artists of the decade and also the best platforms that helped musicians promote and sell their music during this tech era.

Per the outlet:

At the dawn of the decade, even though we couldn’t fully grasp it then, a new language was being written online for both music artists and fans. Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram—they were tangible proof that eccentric, one-purpose technologies could not only endure but revolutionize how we understand, consume, and make music. Engagement was mandatory. Now, in its dimming tints, which arrived at warp speed, the here and now is defined doubly: by obsessives and obsessive technologies.

And they said a lot more here.

See their list of the bests:

The Best Artists of the Decade:

Beyonce

BTS

Drake

Frank Ocean

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Robyn

Pharrell

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

The Best Music Technologies of the Decade:

Instagram

Soundcloud

Spotify

Vine

YouTube