Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5 to Walk away with Prizes Worth N85million

The upcoming season of Big Brother Naija Season 5 slated to premiere on Sunday, July 19, has the biggest prize yet

In this edition of the reality TV show, the winner takes all, walking away with the whooping sum of N85million worth of prizes.

DSTV Nigeria made this revelation via its official Instagram page, sharing a picture of the different prizes which includes a cash prize of N30million, SUV from Innoson Motors, a 2-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, among others.

We cannot wait for all the juicy content this new season promises to bring.

