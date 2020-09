Win Wilson is the most adorable fan ever of the Seattle Seahawks.

The beautiful baby boy of Ciara and Dange Russell Wilson, was dressed to the nines in his football jersey complete with black paint under his eyes to go cheer daddy for his first game this season.

Mum, Ciara, shared the beyond adorable picture of the tiny tot and we can’t help but gush over what a cute image Win Wilson cut in the photos.

See him stunting and ‘pressing necks’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook