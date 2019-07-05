Wimbledon Wrap: Nadal Scales Kyrgios Test; Kerber Stunned

Rafael Nadal took a massive test towards winning a third Wimbledon title by beating his ‘bete noire’ Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing but bad-tempered grudge match on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Spanish superstar came through in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) which saw fiery but talented Australian Kyrgios receive a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour after a non-stop commentary to the umpire and twice served under-arm.

Nadal’s pleasure was evident when he sealed the match against a man he had accused of lacking respect for the sport as he fist-pumped and jumped in the air yelling to his camp seated on Centre Court.

“I have been aware of everything,” said Nadal, who was winning his 50th match at Wimbledon.

“I was just next to him so I don’t want to comment on this. Potentially he is a Grand Slam winner.”

Earlier, his great rival eight-time champion Roger Federer had no such problems as he eased into the third round, beating British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to equal American legend Jimmy Connors’s record of 17 appearances in the last 32.

Federer and Nadal’s half of the draw lost two of the potentially more awkward customers in big serving duo John Isner and Marin Cilic.

Ninth-seeded Isner, who played in the epic semifinal last year with Kevin Anderson which lasted over six hours, fell in five sets to unseeded Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in just over three hours of play.

Cilic, the 13th seed and finalist in 2017, lost in straight sets to Portugal’s Joao Sousa, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

On the women’s side, there will be a new name adorning the trophy as defending champion Angelique Kerber went out in three sets to lucky loser Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

There was a scare for seven-time champion Serena Williams, who dropped the first set against 18-year-old Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan before prevailing 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty’s bid to become the first woman since Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year stayed on track with a 6-1, 6-3 second round victory over Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck.

Home fans’ appetites were sated at the end of the day when Williams’s mixed doubles partner and former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return after ‘life-changing hip surgery’.”

The 32-year-old Scotsman and his French partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert gelled as the match went on winning in four sets over Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.”

“It was nice,” said Murray on his return. “Great to get the win.”