Wimbledon Wrap: Federer Sets Slam Record as Favourites Progress

Roger Federer registered a record 350th win in Grand Slam matches in his 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Lucas Pouille of France to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for an unprecedented 17th time on Saturday.

“It’s a nice number to achieve. I’ve enjoyed my time at the Slams,” said Federer, who next plays Matteo Berrettini of Italy, of his Grand Slam record.

“It’s been nice winning that much.”

Earlier, his great rival and two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal had a much more enjoyable experience than his previous match as he eased into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 romp over French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Nadal embraced Tsonga fondly at the end and said he was delighted with the manner of his victory.

“I was very happy. I played a great match from the beginning to the end,” said Nadal.

He next plays Portugal’s Joao Sousa who ended British hopes with a five-set win over Dan Evans.

The ease with which Nadal made the fourth round for the ninth time was replicated on the women’s side by Ashleigh Barty, who will be breaking new ground in appearing in the last 16 for the first time.

Seven-time women’s champion Serena Williams is also into the second week for the 16th time.

Barty and Williams could meet in a blockbuster quarterfinal if they win their last 16 matches on ‘Manic Monday’.