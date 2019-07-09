Wimbledon Wrap: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic Storm into Quarterfinals

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday as the heavyweights continued to deliver blow after blow to their wilting lightweight rivals.

Federer became the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 28 years when he booked his place in the last-eight for the 17th time.

The eight-time champion danced past Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a spot in his 55th quarterfinal at the Slams.

It was also his 99th win at the All England Club, and he will face Japan’s Kei Nishikori for a place in the semifinals.

Japanese eighth seed Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight for the second successive year.

The 29-year-old trails Federer 3-7 in career meetings although he won their most recent clash at the ATP Finals in London at the end of last season.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semifinals, while Nadal next plays Sam Querrey, against whom he holds a 4-1 record.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors, which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Federer.

Also joining Nadal in the last-eight was his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut who reached his first Wimbledon quarterfinal and second at the majors this year when he defeated France’s Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The Spaniard will face Argentine 26th seed Guido Pella who reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a come-from-behind 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 8-6 win over Canadian 15th seed Milos Raonic.