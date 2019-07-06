Wimbledon Wrap: Djokovic Makes Last 16 as Gauff Magic Continues

Fifteen-year-old sensation Coco Gauff’s magical Wimbledon journey continued on Friday as the American youngster saved two match points to reach the last 16.

Gauff, ranked 313 and who came through qualifying, battled back from 2-5 down in the second set and held her nerve when Slovenian opponent Polona Hercog clawed her way to 4-4 from 1-4 in the decider.

Her reward is a fourth round clash on ‘Manic Monday’ against former world No 1 and ex-French Open champion Simona Halep.

“I’m just super relieved that it’s over, it was a long match,” said Gauff.

“She was playing unbelievable. It was my first match on Centre Court, people say Court One is my court, maybe Centre can be too now.”

Romanian seventh seed Halep came from 1-3 down in the first set to defeat fellow former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1.

Gauff’s dramatic victory on an enthralled Centre Court overshadowed Novak Djokovic’s passage to the last 16 for the 12th time.

The four-time champion is one of just four top 10 seeds left in the tournament along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori.

Defending champion and world No 1 Djokovic defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

He will next face Ugo Humbert of France, the world number 66.

However, Kevin Anderson, the 2018 runner-up and fourth seed, slumped to a shock third round 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) defeat to Argentina’s Guido Pella, the 26th seed.

Pella goes on to face 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic for a place in the quarterfinals.

In the women’s event, Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova reached the fourth round for the second successive year with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

Pliskova, who fired 14 aces and 42 winners, will next face compatriot Karolina Muchova, the world number 68, who put out Estonian 20th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

France’s Benoit Paire booked a last 16 place for the second time with a 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win over Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

He will meet Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut who stunned Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.