Wimbledon Wrap: 15-yr-old Gauff Stuns Venus Williams; Osaka, Zverev Out

Wimbledon hailed a new queen on Monday when 15-year-old Cori Gauff stunned five-time champion Venus Williams.

Williams wasn’t alone in pain as opening day at the All England Club witnessed shock defeats for title hopefuls Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Gauff, already in the record books as the youngest player ever to qualify for the tournament, showed nerves of steel after squandering three match points in a tense conclusion on Court One before securing a 6-4, 6-4 win.

She made just eight unforced errors while 39-year-old Venus committed 25 as the veteran American suffered only her second first-round loss at Wimbledon – the first was in 1997.

On a day of seismic shocks, Japanese superstar Osaka slumped to a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat to 39th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan who had defeated the world No 2 on grass in Birmingham two weeks ago.

US Open and Australian Open winner Osaka is the first top-two seed to lose in the first round since Martina Hingis in 2001.

“Can we stop now? I think I am going to cry,” she told reporters as she made a quick exit from her post-match news conference.

German sixth seed Zverev, 22, lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, the world number 124.

And just 15 minutes after Zverev’s defeat, 20-year-old Tsitsipas lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 to world number 89 Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.

Tsitsipas had reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January and the last-16 at Roland Garros as well as the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

At least, Canadian 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime kept ‘NextGen’ hopes alive by beating Canadian compatriot Vasek Pospisil 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Victory made the 19th seed the first player born in the 2000s to win a match at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start with newly-hired coaching team recruit, and 2001 winner, Goran Ivanisevic helping steer the ship.

Djokovic, chasing a fifth title at the All England Club, saw off 35-year-old Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Fourth seed Kevin Anderson, runner-up to Djokovic in 2018, eased into the second round beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Anderson will now play Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic who registered his first win at the tournament in seven years when he defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.