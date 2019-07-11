Wimbledon: Federer, Nadal set up Semifinal Blockbuster

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set up a Wimbledon semifinal blockbuster on Wednesday, 11 years after their epic 2008 title duel which is widely regarded as the greatest Grand Slam final ever played.

Eight-time champion Federer racked up his 100th match win at Wimbledon and reached his 13th semifinal with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Nadal, the two-time champion, made the last-four for the seventh time and 32nd at the Slams, by beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Friday’s semifinal will be the pair’s 40th meeting and third at Wimbledon after Federer won the 2006 and 2007 finals before Nadal swept to his famous 2008 triumph.

The other semifinal will see four-time champion and top seed Novak Djokovic tackle Roberto Baustista Agut, the 23rd Spaniard who has made the last-four at a major for the first time in his career.

Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time, racking up his 70th career win at the All England Club in the process.

The defending champion hit back from a break down in the first set to carve out a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over 21st seed David Goffin of Belgium.

In a ruthless display, Djokovic reeled off 15 of the last 17 games to secure a place in the semi-finals of the majors for the 36th time.