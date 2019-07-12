Wimbledon: Federer Beats Nadal to set up Djokovic Final

Roger Federer moved to within one win of a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title as he beat old foe Rafael Nadal to set up a final against another rival Novak Djokovic.

Swiss second seed Federer won 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 against the Spanish third seed before an enthralled Centre Court.

Federer took his fifth match point for a shot at a 21st Grand Slam, while denying Nadal the chance of a 19th.

The 37-year-old maestro will meet Serbia’s top seed Djokovic in Sunday’s showpiece final.

Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles are more than any other man in history and if he beats Djokovic he will match Martina Navratilova’s success in women’s singles.

Defending champion Djokovic, 32, goes for his 16th Grand Slam triumph after beating Spain’s 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets earlier on Friday.

Djokovic’s win ensured it would be a major final between two of the ‘Big Three’ in the men’s game for the first time since the Serb beat Federer in the 2015 showpiece at the All England Club.