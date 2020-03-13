Willow Smith Traps Herself in a Room to Raise Awareness for Anxiety

To raise awareness for anxiety, Willow Smith and her partner Tyler Cole trapped themselves in a room for 24 hours and they remained locked in the room — with the exception of bathroom breaks — until they’d cycled through eight “stages” of emotion.

Per THR, this was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night, at a time when coronavirus fears are on the rise.

The creative duo Willow and Tyler set out to personify eight emotional stages related to anxiety in a 24-hour performance-art piece. First up: paranoia.

“Why are we here?!?!” Cole spray painted across the wall.

Willow stepped into a human silhouette drawn under the words, “To face one’s fears is the 1st step towards understanding.”

A small group watched through a glass window as they covered the stark white walls in paint. They jumped on furniture, cowered in corners, paced the room and returned to their artwork with no perceivable method to the madness.

The installation coincides with the release of her and Cole’s new album, titled The Anxiety.

