Willian to Replace Neymar in Brazil’s Copa America Squad

Brazil have called up Chelsea forward Willian to replace the injured Neymar for this month’s Copa America, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.Neymar withdrew from the squad on Thursday after rupturing ligaments in his right ankle at the start of Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Qatar the night before.

Willian, who has won 65 caps and scored eight goals for the national side, is expected to join the squad in Porto Alegre on Saturday where Brazil face Honduras in their last warm-up match on Sunday.

The host nation kick off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.